Gov Pardons 52, Commutes Death Sentences Of 6 Inmates To Life Imprisonment

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an order for the release of 52 inmates from various correctional facilities across the State.

He also sanctioned the commutal of six death row inmates to Life Imprisonment. The order was also for the immediate release of 35 inmates while others are to be released after serving additional terms of three – six months.

The governor’s gesture, according to a statement signed by Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), was on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, and recommendations by the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

According to him, the Prerogative of Mercy is in line with Mr. Governors’ powers under Section 212 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) and the commitment of the present administration to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms in the State.

The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications brought before it in line with the applicable guidelines with information provided by the Authority of the correctional facilities, the nature of offence the inmate was convicted for, period of incarceration, age, health condition and the behavioural conduct of the inmate.

