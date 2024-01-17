Gov Oyebanji to inaugurate Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation Board of Trustees

The Ekiti State Governor, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, will inaugurate the Board of Trustees of the Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation this Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at Jibowu Hall, Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti. The late Olowe, a renowned palace sculptor, has left an indelible mark on the art world, with his works being recognised and appreciated worldwide. Unfortunately, he passed away without receiving due recognition in his own country.

To rectify this, Governor Oyebanji has initiated the establishment of a museum to preserve and protect the works of the late Olowe, and the Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation is a crucial step towards realising this vision. The foundation aims to honor the legacy of the late Olowe and promote the appreciation of Nigerian art and culture. By establishing the Board of Trustees, Governor Oyebanji is bringing together a group of esteemed individuals who share a passion for art and cultural preservation. The board will be responsible for guiding the foundation’s activities, ensuring its sustainable growth, and bringing recognition to the works of the late Olowe. The members of the Board of Trustees of the Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation are: Sen Babafemi Ojudu – Chair; Engr Yemisi Shyllon; Chief Nike Okundaye; Sen Olubunmi Adetunmbi; Mr Akin Oyebode; Mr Wale Ojo- Lanre Esq; Dr Mike Adeoye; Mrs Abiola Adelana; Prince Tunde Odunlade; Prof Lawrence B Kolawole; Mr Ologbon Olowe; and Arch O A Olayinka. These individuals have been carefully selected based on their expertise, passion, and dedication to the arts. Their collective knowledge and experience will be invaluable in ensuring the success of the Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by government officials, community leaders, artists, and art enthusiasts. It will serve as a significant milestone in acknowledging the accomplishments of the late Olowe and in promoting cultural preservation within Nigeria.

The establishment of the museum will provide a platform for future generations to appreciate and learn from the artistic contributions of the late Olowe. The Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation is committed to the preservation, promotion, and celebration of the arts and cultural heritage of Ekiti State, Nigeria. Through various initiatives and programs, the foundation aims to honor the legacy of the late Olowe, support local artists, and foster an environment of creativity and cultural appreciation.