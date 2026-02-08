Gov Otu’s Chief Of Protocol Dedicates ‘Miracle’ Son After 14 Years

After what was an emotionally agonizing fourteen years of patient waiting, silent tears, and unbroken faith, joy finally dawned on the household of Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Abang, the Chief of Protocol to Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu, with the birth of a baby boy, an event the family describes as “a divine visitation and a triumph of faith.”

In the words of Abang, what once seemed a distant hope has now become a living reality, turning years of longing into laughter and thanksgiving.

Speaking on the moment that changed their story, Mr. Abang said the arrival of the child reaffirmed his belief in divine timing. “This is God’s answer written in flesh and blood.

“We waited, we prayed, and we trusted. Today, heaven has smiled on us, and our home is filled with joy beyond words.

“Our story stands as proof that faith, when held firmly, is always rewarded in God’s own time.”

Similarly, Mrs. Abang, visibly moved, recalled the emotional journey that preceded the birth. “There were days of quiet prayers and nights of tears.

“But we never lost faith. This child is our testimony that delay is not denial, and that God’s promises are sure.”

According to the family, the birth has drawn an outpouring of goodwill messages from friends, relatives, and faith communities who followed their journey over the years.

“The calls, prayers, and tears of joy we have received show that this miracle belongs to many, not just us,” Mrs. Abang added.

In gratitude for what they describe as an answered prayer, the Abangs on Sunday held a special thanksgiving and dedication ceremony at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, to formally present their miracle before God.

“This is our way of saying thank you. We want to return the glory to God and publicly acknowledge His mercy.”

Expressing their felicitations, religious leaders and close associates described the Abangs’ story as a powerful message to couples currently in seasons of waiting. One cleric noted, “Their testimony reminds us that God’s calendar is different from ours, but it is always perfect.”

Close family members say the birth has also strengthened bonds of shared faith and collective joy.

“This child has united people in thanksgiving,” a family friend remarked. “It is a reminder that perseverance and prayer still yield results.”