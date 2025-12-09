Gov Otu Visits Chief Of Air Staff, Seeks Stronger Security Ties

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters in Abuja, reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening security cooperation for peace, stability and national development.

Welcoming the governor, Air Marshal Aneke described the visit as a reaffirmation of the longstanding partnership between the NAF and Cross River State.

He noted that the presence of Air Force units in Calabar and nearby locations positions the state as a strategic asset within Nigeria’s broader security framework.

According to the CAS, Cross River remains “a significant partner in our collective efforts to preserve peace and stability,” given its geography, economic importance and security priorities.

He assured Governor Otu of the NAF’s continued support for internal security operations across the state.

Aneke also reiterated the Air Force’s sustained dedication to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity. He emphasized that the NAF “remains committed to providing airpower in support of national defence and to deter and defeat threats to our sovereignty,” while boosting responses to emergencies, humanitarian situations and the protection of critical national assets.

He added that the Service is prepared to expand cooperation with the state in areas such as training, logistics, information sharing, capacity development and welfare initiatives that benefit both personnel and host communities.

Responding, Governor Otu praised the NAF for its professionalism and consistent service to the nation. He said the Cross River Government places high value on its partnership with the Air Force, especially as security remains central to the state’s long-term economic and development agenda.

“Cross River State will continue to work closely with the Nigerian Air Force to enhance security and create an environment where our people and the economy can thrive,” the governor said, adding that stronger collaboration would boost public confidence and support economic growth.

The meeting ended with both leaders reaffirming that sustained synergy between the State Government and the Nigerian Air Force remains vital to strengthening collective security and advancing national development.