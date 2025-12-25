Gov Otu Signs 2026 Budget Into Law

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has formally signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, describing the budget as “a statement of purpose and a solemn commitment to social stability, inclusion and shared prosperity.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Government House before the Speaker of the House of Assembly and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

Governor Otu said the budget was carefully designed to respond to the realities facing the state while laying a solid foundation for long-term growth.

“This budget is more than a legal appropriation. It is our blueprint for economic transformation, social protection, and the delivery of tangible dividends of democracy to our people,” he declared.

He commended the House of Assembly for its diligence, transparency and patriotism throughout the budget process, noting that the legislature’s engagement with the executive, civil society organisations and state economic managers reflected global best practices.

“The successful implementation of this budget will continue to inspire confidence in governance and reinforce accountability in the service of our people,” Otu added.

The ₦961 billion 2026 budget prioritises capital development, with significant investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy and social protection.

Governor Otu said the budget’s focus on roads, bridges, urban renewal and rural connectivity would not only enhance infrastructure but also unlock new economic opportunities across cities and communities.

He further highlighted human capital development as central to his administration’s agenda. “Our education sector remains critical to our future,” he said, noting that the budget provides for improved learning infrastructure, teacher development and enhanced educational outcomes to prepare young people for a modern economy.

Governor Otu also emphasised the importance of healthcare and social welfare, explaining that the budget includes projects aimed at expanding medical facilities, improving service delivery and protecting the wellbeing of citizens.

“No one will be left behind as we strengthen social safety nets, empower citizens and protect the most vulnerable among us,” he assured.

Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayamben, said the legislature approached the budget with a deep sense of responsibility to the people.

He noted that the House subjected the budget to rigorous scrutiny through an open review process to ensure adequate allocation for institutional strengthening, security and citizen protection. “Every allocation reflects the needs and aspirations of our people,” he said.

Both the governor and the Speaker emphasised women and youth empowerment. Governor Otu stressed that women “play a critical role in shaping our future,” while Ayamben affirmed that the House supported programmes in skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, sports development and economic inclusion to address the needs of citizens.

As he signed the budget into law, Governor Otu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaboration with the legislature.

“Together, we shall advance financial harmony, accountability and effective service delivery,” he said. “Together, we will deliver on the promise of greatness for Cross River State.”