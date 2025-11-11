Gov Otu Receives New FOC, Commends Navy’s Commitment To Maritime Security

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Navy to enhance maritime security and safeguard the state’s coastal assets.

Governor Otu made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie, at the Government House, Calabar. He described the visit as “a mark of seriousness and purpose,” noting the FOC’s prompt engagement reflects readiness for action.

Otu lauded the Navy for its long-standing cooperation in ensuring safety across creeks and waterways, emphasizing that security remains a top priority for the state.

Rear Admiral Okehie, describing his posting as a “homecoming,” assured that the Eastern Naval Command would continue to work closely with the state government to safeguard maritime interests, support the blue economy, and promote civil-military cooperation.

He pledged a highly professional and motivated force under his leadership, committed to enhancing maritime security, sustainable development, and the protection of national sovereignty.