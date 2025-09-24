Gov Otu Receives Holcim Group, Assures Investors Of Favourable Investment Climate

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has assured Holcim Cement new owners of Lafarge Africa PLC of his administration’s commitment to providing a favourable investment climate for business growth in the state.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving a high-powered Holcim delegation in Calabar, where he welcomed the company’s expanded global capacity and renewed pledge to deepen operations in Cross River.

Governor Otu described the visit as a continuation of the long-standing relationship between the state and Lafarge, noting that the cement giant’s corporate social responsibility initiatives had positively impacted host communities.

“We have come a long way together. What excites me most is that beyond cement, you are now bringing additional investments in areas such as waste management and infrastructure. This marriage will be a strong one, and I assure you that Cross River is safe, stable, and open for business,” Otu said.

He further pledged the government’s readiness to partner with Holcim on infrastructure projects, including jetties and terminals, stressing that the state’s natural endowments and development agenda make it a prime destination for global investors.

Vice President of Holcim Cement, Mr. Xu Gang, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding its investments in Nigeria, especially in Cross River. He commended the state government and host communities for their support and promised more contributions to job creation, skills development, and sustainable growth.

“We did not come just to acquire Lafarge. Our vision is to expand, invest more in people, and grow capacity. We are committed to supporting local communities and making Cross River a model for sustainable investment,” Xu Gang said.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa PLC, Mr. Lolu Alade Akinyemi, emphasized the importance of the Mfamosing plant, the largest cement plant in Nigeria to the national economy. He described Governor Otu as a dependable partner of industry, praising his administration for creating peace and investor confidence.

“With Holcim as our new majority shareholder, we are confident that the future holds greater opportunities in employment, training, and sustainable development for our host communities,” Akinyemi noted.

The visit follows Holcim’s recent acquisition of majority shares in Lafarge Africa, signaling the multinational’s plan to expand its footprint in Nigeria beyond cement to include aggregates, waste management, and infrastructure solutions.