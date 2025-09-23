Gov Otu Receives Holcim Group, Assures Investors Of Favourable Climate

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has assured Holcim Cement, new majority owner of Lafarge Africa PLC, of his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment growth in Cross River State.

Otu gave the assurance while receiving a high-powered delegation of the cement giant in Calabar, where he welcomed Holcim’s expanded global capacity and renewed commitment to the state.

“We have come a long way together. What excites me most is that beyond cement, you are now bringing additional investments in areas such as waste management and infrastructure. This marriage will be a strong one, and I assure you that Cross River is safe, stable, and open for business,” the governor said.

He pledged government’s readiness to partner with Holcim on infrastructure development, including jetties and terminals, adding that the state’s natural endowments and development plans made it a prime destination for global investors.

Vice President of Holcim Cement, Xu Gang, reaffirmed the company’s resolve to deepen investments in Nigeria, particularly in Cross River, while Lafarge Africa’s Group Managing Director, Lolu Alade Akinyemi, described Otu as “a dependable ally of industry,” highlighting the Mfamosing plant’s role in the national economy.

The visit followed Holcim’s recent acquisition of majority shares in Lafarge Africa and underscored the multinational’s plans to expand its Nigerian footprint beyond cement into aggregates, waste management, and infrastructure solutions.