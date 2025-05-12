Gov Otu Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Late Ibiam Ewa

Share

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ibiam Oden Ewa, the father of the Commissioner for Special Duties, Oden Ewa.

Ibiam Ewa reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

The late Ewa, a distinguished elder statesman from Yakurr Local Government Area, was widely respected for his contributions to academia and public service.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nsa Gill,, Governor Otu described the death as a significant loss not only to the family but to the entire State.

He noted his personal closeness to the family, which prompted his swift presence despite the short notice.

“I have always been a big fan of Prof. I read all his books on military politics; he was an authority,” the Governor remarked.

“This is a very difficult vacuum to fill. He lived an exemplary life, for the people of Yakurr, for the state, and for our dear country. We will do our best to continue where he stopped. I have not yet come to terms with the reality of his passing.”

The Governor was received by the wife of the deceased Mrs. Patricia and other members of the family, including the Commissioner for Special Duties, Oden Ewa.

In his response, Oden Ewa expressed deep appreciation for the Governor’s visit, especially on such short notice.

“I’m grateful for the presence of the state government, led by my principal and Governor. Our father lived a good life, and with the wealth of experience he imparted to us, we will do our best to uphold his legacy,” he said.

