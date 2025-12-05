… pays tributes to past governors

Christmas Celebration in Calabar this year has commenced on a colourful and celebratory note, as Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu performed the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to formally give vent to the one-month long festivities across the state, with Calabar, the State capital, as the centre of action.

It was an historic day as the Governor played host to some of the past governors of the state and eulogised them for their vision and invaluable contributions to the development of the state, especially for creating a platform for him to build on.

The governors present at the event, some with their spouses, include; Clement Ebri, Donald Duke, Senator Liyel Imoke and Senator Ben Ayade. For Otu, it was another moment to reel out the various strides made by the state, the essence of the celebration and to invite the world formally to Calabar for another glorious Christmas in Calabar fiesta.

Carnival Calabar, which is the climax of the annual feast, is billed to hold on December 28, 2025. The carnival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, so expect a lot of colours, entertainment, fireworks, crackers, and excitement as well as fun filled and fulfilling moment, as the carnival, which has been refreshed unfold its entrails for the benefits of the people.

For the Governor, it is a season of celebrating the values of love, kindness and generousity that define the season, saying; ‘‘As we gather to illuminate the spirit of Christmas in Calabar, the heart of our beautiful state by switching on these lights, we also celebrate the values of love, kindness and generosity that define this season.

‘‘We re-live the efforts of our past heroes and my predecessors who lifted the towers of light for the development of our state and shaping our collective destinies as a people.’’ Turning his gaze on his predecessors present at the event, which held at the Millennium Park, with the larger-than-life sized Nigeria’s flag, hovering above, while the electrified Christmas Tree electrified the scenery, he said: ‘‘Your Excellency, Dr Clement Ebri, we salute you our father, great patriot and champion of champions, a journalist, an economist of great distinction.

We remember the firm foundation you led in grooming leaderships, focusing on human and physical infrastructure as well as your leadership style and economic prosperity blueprint that placed agriculture, education and health on the front burner.’’

To Duke, he said: In 2003, young Donald Duke, energetic, ever forward looking, stylish and extremely audacious and creative with a flair of elegance, ventured into the unknown with the introduction of Carnival Calabar. ‘‘He had before that time demonstrated unprecedented elevation and revival of the forgotten Obudu Cattle Ranch (Now Obudu Mountain Resort). He had also openly displayed the dreams of an El Dorado of leisure and business – The Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort.

‘‘Cross River State under his leadership became the next destination to be, as the self-concept of Cross Riverians soared as never before. It was a misfortune of grave proportions that he could neither complete and commission the Tinapa project nor take the Obudu Mountain Resort to the ultimate ends of his dream.’’ To Imoke; ‘‘Welcome Senator Liyel Imoke, in 2007.

Economist, Lawyer and Administrator par excellence, Senator Liyel Imoke brought into governance, extensive background experience in administration, having previously served as Minister of Power and Steel and acted briefly as Minister of Education as well.

‘‘It is small wonder that having a father who also served as Education Minister in Eastern Nigeria, Governor Imoke paid more than usual attention to education.’’ And then to his immediate predecessor, Ayade, ‘‘In 2015, came Senator Ben Ayade, with pomp and flair.

Stylish, unorthodox and highly spirited, Senator Ayade combined ease with sharp focus on set goals. With a heart of gold, driven by the urgency to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number, he ingeniously introduced and implemented a policy of food on the table, through which the teaming unemployed youths had a place in the system.

‘‘Under his leadership, the State witnessed the construction of a plethora of industries as never before in the entire history of the State and through his wit and grit Cally Air flew the Cross River flag in Nigerian Airspace.’’

He pledged his commitment and that of his team in not only keeping the flag flying but in adding value to the template transferred to him as the Governor.

‘‘We are translators and transformers and we shall not disappoint as the evidence on ground has shown within the period of our operations. As we bask in the glow of these lights tonight, let us reflect on our journey and look forward to a brighter future.’’

Otu concluded his flowery presentation by wishing the people merry Christmas.

‘‘Merry Christmas and may our state shine like a beacon of hope and prosperity, strength and growth, love and progress, now and always for the betterment of mankind and to the glory of God.