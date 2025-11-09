Gov Otu Hails Return Of Tinapa, Says It Marks Economic Rebirth

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has described the formal return of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort to the state government as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians,” calling it a new dawn for the state’s economy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Calabar, Governor Otu said the recovery of Tinapa symbolized not just the reclaiming of a major asset but the revival of a vision that once placed Cross River on the global economic map.

“The return of Tinapa is not merely an event; it is a rebirth, the triumph of faith, patience, and resilience,” he said.

Recalling its conception under former Governor Donald Duke, Otu noted that Tinapa once showcased the state’s capacity for bold, investment-driven development. He assured that his administration, under the People First Agenda, would reposition the Free Zone as a hub for trade, tourism, and creative enterprise.

“We are breathing new life into Tinapa, not as a relic of abandoned ambition but as a living symbol of Cross River’s resilience,” he stated.

The Governor disclosed that the state is engaging credible investors and partners to transform the facility into a vibrant centre of commerce and job creation, operating under a transparent and accountable management structure.

“This moment is a collective victory—for our past leaders whose dreams gave it birth, for the government that fought to reclaim it, and for the future generations who will inherit its promise. Together, we shall turn this symbol of struggle into a testament of triumph,” Otu said.

He extended appreciation to the Federal Government and relevant agencies for their cooperation in the transition process, commending all stakeholders who worked behind the scenes to make the return possible.

Governor Otu concluded with a note of hope and determination, reaffirming that the rebirth of Tinapa would mark the beginning of a new economic dawn for Cross River State.

“We are a people of faith and courage. Tinapa is once again ours—and under our watch, it shall flourish. Let the world know that Cross River has reclaimed her pride, and from this soil, we shall build the future we have always dreamed of,” he said.

Recalling the period prior to Tinapa’s establishment in 2007, Otu noted that the state had few landmark projects that drew national or international attention. He said the vision of former Governor Donald Duke had transformed Cross River into a globally recognized, investment-friendly destination.

“Then, like a dream that triumphed over doubt and circumstance, Tinapa emerged—radiant, ambitious, visionary—and became the spark that changed the narrative of our state forever,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Mike Odere, said the handover represents a revival of what many thought was lost, calling it a moment of pride, reawakening, and renewed hope. He added that full ownership now allows the government to attract investors and reposition the facility for maximum economic impact.

The Executive Director of AMCON, Mr. Shola Lamide, noted that while the corporation acquired the Tinapa asset in 2011, it struggled to attract private investors to revive the project.

He expressed satisfaction that the facility has now been fully handed back to Cross River State, describing the resolution as “a win for both AMCON and the people of Cross River.”