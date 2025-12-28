Gov Otu Flags Off 2025 Bikers Carnival In Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safety, tourism promotion, and global cultural exchange as he flagged off the 2025 Bikers Carnival in Calabar, one of the signature events of the Carnival Calabar festival.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, who declared the carnival open amid cheers from bikers, residents, and visitors from within and outside the state, the governor assured participants and the international community that Cross River State remains safe and well-prepared to host large-scale events. He disclosed that he personally inspected the carnival routes to ensure they were motorable and free of hazards.

“Let us tell the world that Cross River State is safe. I have gone round the routes myself; there are no potholes and the roads are smooth,” he said.

Governor Otu emphasized the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols, urging all bikers to wear helmets, reflective vests, and maintain proper riding discipline to avoid accidents. He added that ambulances, medical personnel, and insurance coverage had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free event.

“With doctors on ground, ambulances stationed, and insurance fully covered, we want this carnival to be remembered only for positive reasons,” he stated, before officially declaring the 2025 Bikers Carnival open.

Earlier, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah, described the Bikers Carnival as part of a broader effort to preserve cultural heritage and reconnect younger generations with the values and creativity embedded in Carnival Calabar.

He also highlighted the presence of the ECOWAS Commission, with representatives from 12 member nations, noting that their participation underscored the growing business, talent, and creative-sector opportunities associated with Carnival Calabar on the regional stage.

The event attracted strong international attention. Paulo Santos, Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, praised the organisation, professionalism, and enduring legacy of the carnival, describing his presence in Calabar as both a cultural and historical “homecoming.”

“Calabar means ‘the quiet harbour’ in my language,” the ambassador said, recounting the historic ties between Portugal and the ancient city. He lauded the enthusiasm and scale of participation, noting that the carnival looked as though it had been organised for “200 or even 2,000 years,” rather than just two decades.

Ambassador Santos pledged to encourage other diplomats in Abuja to experience Carnival Calabar, urging them to forgo their usual end-of-year holidays to witness one of Nigeria’s finest cultural showcases.

One of the emotional highlights came from 86-year-old UK-based diasporan, Mr. Richard Nzerem, originally from Imo State, who expressed deep gratitude for witnessing what he called a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Having lived in the United Kingdom for over 60 years, Nzerem said the Bikers Carnival exceeded his expectations and left him fulfilled.

He thanked the state government for granting him the opportunity to be part of the historic moment.