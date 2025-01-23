Gov Otu Engages Elders Forum, Pledges To Safeguard C’River Boundaries

Share

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s territorial boundaries as well as tackling pressing challenges such as insecurity, and infrastructure development, to enhance economic growth.

Speaking at a meeting with the State Elders’ Forum and key stakeholders, Governor Otu expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and constructive input, stressing that their contributions are pivotal to fostering inclusive development.

Governor Otu disclosed his administration’s strides in enhancing state security, particularly along states bordering the state. He disclosed the deployment of drones for effective boundary monitoring, aimed at safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity.

“We are not surrendering an inch of our land to anyone. Cross Riverians are peaceful and loving people, but our kindness must not be mistaken for weakness,” Otu asserted.

Addressing the lingering herdsmen clashes in Odukpani, the Governor revealed plans for a lasting resolution. He noted that many of these conflicts arise from avoidable misunderstandings, stressing his administration’s commitment to achieving lasting peace.

On illegal mining, Otu expressed concern over the unchecked exploitation of Cross River’s natural resources. He described the practice as a threat to the state’s sustainability, revealing plans to collaborate with security agencies for stricter enforcement and regulation.

Governor Otu reaffirmed that infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of his administration. He outlined ongoing efforts to improve road networks, hospitals, and schools, which he believes will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also attract investment to the state.

“We must have the basic infrastructure to support our people and harness our vast landmass. Our fight to reclaim what rightfully belongs to Cross River State, including our oil wells, remains unwavering,” he vowed.

The Governor also addressed the importance of unity and collaboration among Cross Riverians. Highlighting the need to foster inclusivity. He announced plans to hold town hall meetings across senatorial districts to engage citizens directly and address localized concerns.

In line with his administration’s vision for sustainable growth, Governor Otu shared plans to equip citizens with skills tailored to the emerging economy. He assured the elders that his government was laying the groundwork for a prosperous future for all.

“We are working tirelessly to deliver on our promises. Patience is essential, but rest assured, we are committed to achieving our vision for the state,” he concluded.

Earlier, Col. PAM Ogar (rtd.), leader of the Cross River Elders’ Forum, commended the Governor for his efforts so far. He noted that the meeting served as a follow-up to evaluate progress on critical issues such as boundary disputes, illegal mining, communal clashes, and herdsmen invasions in areas like Yakurr and Odukpani.

The forum urged the government to conduct a comprehensive census of individuals involved in mining activities to identify and regulate their operations, thereby preventing potential security breaches.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to prioritize peace, development, and collective progress for the state’s future.

