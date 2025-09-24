Gov Otu Empowers 400 Youths, Ex-Agitators With N800m Grants In C’River

In a major empowerment drive aimed at tackling economic inequality and curbing youth restiveness, Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on Tuesday disbursed ₦800 million to 400 beneficiaries, including 200 farmers and 200 former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force.

Each beneficiary, who had recently completed intensive training on Innovative and Integrated Agricultural Value Chains at CSS Farms in Nasarawa State, received ₦2 million in seed capital to kickstart or expand their agricultural and entrepreneurial ventures.

Speaking during the event in Calabar, Governor Otu said the initiative was designed to redirect the energies of young people from destructive tendencies to productive engagements, describing the beneficiaries as vital assets to the state’s development.

“Today’s empowerment program is targeted at redirecting the strength of our youths from destructive to productive ventures. The youth are the pulse of society—versatile, dynamic, and capable of shaping the future,” Otu stated.

He stressed that the intervention was not an exhibition of abundant state resources but a deliberate human capital investment to transform “societal liabilities into development assets.” According to him, agriculture was chosen as the focus because of its central role in food security and sustainable economic growth.

“We are poised to remove the negative character often associated with our young ones and transform them into veritable assets for development. The seed capital we are releasing today is only a test of your dexterity and commitment. Show us results, and we are ready to add more,” the governor assured.

Otu also urged the ex-agitators not to see themselves as stigmatized but as contributors to the state’s progress, recalling that empowerment had been his guiding principle since his time in the National Assembly.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Patrick Egbede, described the programme as a landmark initiative that will strengthen job creation and economic sustainability in the state.

“It gives me great pleasure to celebrate the graduation of 400 Cross Riverians, 200 farmers and 200 repentant agitators, from the CSS Farms training. The knowledge and skills gained will empower them to impact their communities positively while contributing to the state’s economy,” Egbede said.

He further disclosed that 100 additional youths had recently been trained in ICT, including web development and programming, underscoring the government’s effort to diversify empowerment opportunities beyond agriculture. To ensure accountability, monitoring committees have been established across senatorial districts to track the effective use of the grants, with prospects for additional funding for outstanding beneficiaries.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mary Ekuri commended the governor for the life-changing initiative.

“This program has equipped us with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to uplift our families and contribute meaningfully to our dear state. We are committed to putting the support to good use so the benefits ripple across our communities,” she said.