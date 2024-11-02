Gov Otu Commends CROSIEC For Conducting Election Without Crisis

Share

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) for conducting the first Local Government election under him without any for crisis.

Otu have this commendation in his country home, Adiabo Ukotikang on Saturday after he and his wife cast their votes in his polling unit located at Govt. Primary School, Adiabo Efut, expressing optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would emerge victorious in the elections.

The elections were overseen by both local and international observers, who lauded the peaceful ambiance and the seamless execution of the polls. Security forces were strategically positioned across the state to ensure the safety of voters and electoral personnel.

Governor Otu, a member of the APC, confidently stated that the party is poised to clinch the majority of seats in the eighteen local government councils.

He attributed this assurance to the party’s dedication to good governance and its widespread popularity among the populace.

“We are confident that the residents of Cross River State will cast their votes in favor of the APC, recognizing us as the party that will fulfill our commitments,” Governor Otu affirmed.

“We have a well-defined vision for the state, and the party’s candidates in the councils understand that they must align with the state government’s agenda and exhibit unwavering dedication to realizing good governance.”

Nine opposition parties participated in the elections but failed to field candidates across all 196 local council wards, in the 18 local government areas.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) is expected to announce the results within 48 hours.

The last local government elections in the state were held in 2020.

An observer, speaking to journalists in Calabar South, emphasized that the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in Cross River State signifies a positive advancement for the state.

“It serves as a testament to the populace and the government’s commitment to democratic processes,” he asserted.

Share

Please follow and like us: