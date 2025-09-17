The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has announced the appointment of Orok Okon as the new Head of the State Civil Service (HoS).

New Telegraph reports that the appointment of Okon followed the retirement of Dr Innocent Eteng and is set to take effect on September 19, 2025.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Linus Obogo, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday, revealed the governor’s appreciation for Dr. Eteng’s years of excellent dedication and service.

Governor Otu urged the newly appointed Head of Service to prioritise integrity, vision, and transformation, stressing that his administration remains committed to enthroning competent leadership across the state’s public institutions.

The statement read, “The new Head of Service is expected to foster efficiency, professionalism, and accountability across the public service.

READ ALSO

“This appointment underscores the administration’s steadfast resolve to strengthen the machinery of governance for optimal service delivery to the people of Cross River State.”

Otu’s administration began in May 2023, and Dr Eteng was appointed in September.

The Governor reiterated its reverence for civil service reform, professionalism, merit-based promotions, welfare improvements for workers, and stronger governance structures.

His tenure brought an implementation of several reforms, including the regularisation of casual workers, many of whom had reportedly served for years without formal recognition.

In addition, he initiated plans to recruit new civil servants to fill vacancies created by mass retirements, while working to align the workforce with merit-driven standards and best practices.

Okon previously held the position of Permanent Secretary in the Cross River State Civil Service, where he also served at the Ministry of Justice.

Bringing a wealth of administrative and legal expertise, he is expected to build on existing reforms and drive the civil service toward improved effectiveness.

His appointment reflects Governor Otu’s commitment to revamping the civil service as the backbone of governance, entrusting Okon with the responsibility of maintaining progress and advancing reforms that impact thousands of employees across the state.