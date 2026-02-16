Gov Otti Vows Fairness To All Despite Party Affiliation

…Commences Payment Of Salary, Entitlements To Ex-Councillors

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has told elected former councillors who served from 1999 to 2023 that his decision to pay their salary arrears, allowances and other entitlements left by the administrations they served is not to score political advantage but to uphold the principle of fairness and justice.

“The reason why we are doing this is not politics. Our political party is there. But quite frankly, whether you are a member of my party or you are not, you will be treated fairly and equally,” Otti assured.

While thanking them for their kind words in appreciation of his modest achievements in office and for endorsing him for the 2027 election, Otti said paying the arrears was the right thing to do, emphasising that his administration would always do the right thing, but would not succumb to evil, no matter the pressure.

He assured the payment of the accumulated entitlements would commence by the end of February and in batches at a meeting with the group in Umuahia.

“So, I’m told that everything should be set by the end of this month. So, what that means is that by the end of this month, we will start the payment in batches,” the Governor told members of the Association of Elected Former Councillors in Abia State, numbering over 1000, led by their State Coordinator, Hon. Tony Agbanyim.

The Governor reiterated that the essence of leadership is to solve problems, “We try to solve all the problems that we meet. When you are given a position of leadership, which I have defined as stewardship, it is for you to solve problems.”

He thanked those who had gone to court to seek justice for withdrawing the matter when his administration decided to step in to ensure that they got their entitlements denied by past administrations.

In their goodwill messages, the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, the member representing Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe and the Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Augustine Nmeregini thanked the Governor for agreeing to hold the interface with the elected former councillors and assured them that the Governor would not disappoint them.

They urged the ex-councillors to support the Governor, who is working for all without discrimination, to enable him consolidate his achievements beyond 2027. Nwokocha reminded them of the Labour Party membership registration that would commence soon and urged them to identify with the party.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, regretted that past administrations denied legitimate entitlements to those served by them, but thanked God for raising a compassionate leader like Governor Alex Otti, who is committed to changing the narratives and righting the wrongs of the past.

Prince Nwachukwu thanked them for their dedicated service to the State in the past, and expressed the hope that working with them would assist the Governor in achieving his vision for Abia State.

The Association of Elected Former Councillors of Abia State (1999-2022) passed a vote of Confidence on Governor Otti and unanimously adopted him as its sole governorship candidate for the 2027 governorship ballot.

The group affirmed its position through a motion moved by Barr. Geoffrey Ike (Nwa teacher) and seconded by Chief Ndukwe Oju Uka.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the State Coordinator, Hon. Tony Agbanyim, berated successive Governors in the State, from 1999 to 2023, for denying them their rights, a situation he said has put them in tight corners, leading to the death of over 80 members of the Association as well as their dependents.

“It has not been easy for us, Your Excellency. We’ve lost more than 80 of us to avoidable deaths. Those we served, we worked with, day and night, and made Governors, our brothers who were Governors here, were busy buying vessels, buying aeroplanes, establishing Radio and TV houses and newspaper houses everywhere.

“Your Excellency, I want to tell you, when the commissioner said you’ve given instruction that PVs should be recasted and those that don’t have PVs, that local government should prepare PVs for them, that was when we started becoming alive again,” Hon. Agbanyim stated.

He further stated that God came to Abia State through Dr Alex Otti to rescue the people and assured that they would ensure that he is reelected for a second term in 2027.