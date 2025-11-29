Gov Otti To Pay N60bn Gratuity Backlog

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has allayed the fears of retirees that their gratuity will be forfeited with a promise to gradually offset the 20-year-old backlog of unpaid gratuity amounting to N60 billion.

The governor, during the November media chat, restated his commitment to addressing the long-standing gratuity liabilities dating back to 2001 owed to pensions by previous administrations.

He revealed that the committee set up to ascertain the gratuity liabilities and modalities for payment with the National Body of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in response to appeals by the pensioners has concluded its assignment and submitted the report.

Governor Otti disclosed that from the report of the committee, verified outstanding gratuities owed pensioners by previous administrations dating as far back as 2001 were in excess of ₦60 billion, a development he described as disheartening.