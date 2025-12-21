Gov Otti Showers Cash, Approves Automatic Employment For TechRise Graduates

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved automatic employment for 50 outstanding graduates of the TechRise Cohort 2 programme, subject to their meeting the requirements of the state civil service.

The governor also approved a Christmas package of ₦50,000 each for the 849 graduands and directed the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to provide free transportation to enable them return to their respective local government areas.

In addition, Governor Otti ordered that prize winners at the ceremony be rewarded with a cash gift of ₦100,000 each.

The governor made the announcements in Umuahia during the graduation ceremony of 849 young people who recently completed a three-month intensive training in 21st-century cutting-edge digital skills under the TechRise programme.

He explained that the automatic employment offer is contingent on the beneficiaries possessing the relevant documents required for deployment to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) where they would be absorbed.

“I am glad that the Head of Service is here. What this means is that I have lifted the embargo to employ 50 of them. And as soon as that exercise is completed, the embargo comes back. So, the documentation can be brought to me on Monday for the 50 beneficiaries,” Governor Otti stated.

The governor noted that a total of 1,359 persons have successfully completed the TechRise programme in the last 12 months, describing them as the critical manpower needed to drive the state’s digital transformation agenda.

According to him, the TechRise initiative was established to build an elite corps of competent IT solution providers who would deploy their skills and understanding of the technology ecosystem to advance the collective aspirations of the state.

“As you may be aware, we are repositioning the service delivery architecture in the state to run more efficiently on a digital infrastructure superhighway. The aim is to reduce reliance on paper, provide round-the-clock services and ultimately improve turnaround time,” he said.

Governor Otti further disclosed that his administration is investing in the expansion of broadband internet facilities across the state, noting that the Umuahia Dedicated Internet Access and Wide Area Network project has been completed and is currently operational in all government establishments in the capital city.

He said developments within the Abia tech ecosystem reinforced his belief that leadership is about inspiring people to believe in the validity of their dreams.

“Just last October, the Abia State Duct Infrastructure Development Project was flagged off in Aba. Our goal is to make every community in Abia an economically functional space,” he added.

Governor Otti emphasized that all government initiatives are tied to the broader objective of making Abia a state of abundant opportunities for hardworking individuals.

“Whether we are investing in roads, education, urban sanitation, security or other frontiers of development, the target remains the same, to make Abia the best and truly number one,” the governor said.