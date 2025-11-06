Gov Otti Sets Up C’ttee On Large-Scale Livestock Investment, Eyes 20,000 Jobs

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has inaugurated a five-member government committee to collaborate with an indigenous agribusiness firm, Barn Holding Group, on the development of a framework and financing plan for a large-scale integrated livestock and dairy farm in the state.

The initiative, which is part of the Otti administration’s drive to boost agribusiness and food security, is expected to create over 20,000 jobs when fully operational.

During a presentation by the CEO of Barn Holding Group, Engr. Tony Jibuno, Governor Otti described the proposal as a “viable step toward agricultural transformation and economic diversification.”

He directed the government team to expedite technical reviews and site assessments to ensure a smooth take-off of the project.

“This proposal aligns perfectly with our vision to make Abia self-sufficient in food production while creating thousands of sustainable jobs for our youths,” Otti stated.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as a strategic tool for driving investment, expanding the state’s revenue base, and promoting industrial growth.

The proposed livestock and dairy project will focus on large-scale cattle rearing, dairy production, and allied agro-industries, with the goal of making Abia a major hub for livestock farming in the Southeast.