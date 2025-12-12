Following the exit of Prof Kenneth Kalu as Secretary to the State Government, Governor Alex Otti has appointed Dr Emmanuel Meribole as his replacement in acting capacity.

The appointment, according to the state government release, is with effect from January 1, 2026.

Dr Meribole is not a neophyte in government operations. Before his elevation, he served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects.

The governor has directed the formal handover process to commence on Monday, December 15, to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of government operations, as well as the smooth execution of the administration’s policies and programs.

“Emmanuel Meribole, a medical doctor, is a seasoned multi-talented professional who retired as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“His contributions as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects have helped in driving key developmental initiatives across the State.

“His new role as Acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is a testament to his proven competence, dedication, and commitment to advancing the vision of the administration,” the release stated.