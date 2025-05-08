Gov Otti Reacts To LP Suspension

Share

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Wednesday, described his suspension from the Labour Party (LP) by the embattled national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, as a desperate act of a clown looking for a crown.

Reacting to the suspension in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti stated that the Supreme Court had, in a judgment, stated that Abure is no longer the national chairman of the party.

He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Abure for impersonation, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment as a way of preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and protecting democracy.

The statement read, “The attention of Governor Alex Otti has been drawn to the news of his purported suspension alongside other eminent leaders of the Labour Party from the party by the former national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

“The statement by Abure and his gang of commedians is not only a joke taken too far, but an affront on democracy by a group of inconsequential irritants who are desperate to use Gov.Otti’s name to advance their self-serving economic agenda.

“For the records, the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has rightly and unambiguously stated that Julius Abure is no longer the national chairman of Labour Party.

“The judgment which is in agreement with the constitution of the Labour Party, and formed the basis for the setting up of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee, stripped Abure of every authority to parade himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“Just few hours after being summoned by a committee set up by the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee to come and respond to allegations of gross misconduct bordering on financial misappropriation, impersonation and anti-party activities levelled against him, Abure decided to be smart by half by rushing to the press to announce the purported suspension of Gov. Otti and other eminent members of the party.

“We enjoin Nigerians to disregard Abure’s laughable statement and continue to see him and his co-conspirators as a group of clowns in desperate search of a crown they do not deserve.”

