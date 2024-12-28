Gov Otti Pushes For Creation Of More LGAs For Abia

Share

Governor Alex Otti has stressed the need for the creation of more Local Government Areas in Abia State, saying some Local Government Areas are too large to be made into two councils.

Consequently, the Governor is working towards the creation of more Local Government Areas to alter the present 17 Council structure for administrative convenience and better service delivery to the people.

Otti revealed, during a civic reception organized by Awomukwu Think Tank Forum in honour of two of their illustrious sons, Dr Monday Ubani, who was recently conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chief Davidson Alaribe, who was earlier in the year inaugurated as the 60th (Diamond) President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), that the creation of additional Local Government Areas was not intended to divide the people but to bring governance closer to them.

“When you look at some Local Governments, they are so big to even be two local Governments. And, if you know the geographical structure of this State, you will know that Ikwuano is one of those Local Governments that should not be one.

“I would also like to State immediately that that is not an attempt to divide you people; it’s just for administrative convenience. So, we are going to do everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done.”

While responding to a request by the people of Ikwuano to fix the Ariam-Usaka and other important roads in the LGA, Otti reiterated his stance that once elections were over, governance begins, hence, the need to work with all elected political leaders and parties to fix the State.

“Distinguish Senator Austin Akobundu had also whispered to me that Ariam-Usaka Road made it into the proposed 2025 Federal Budget. I am going to work with him to ensure that if the money in the budget is not enough, we will put more money in the budget and get it done this year.”

Governor Otti further disclosed that part of his administration’s major project in 2025 would be to provide potable water to Abians, which would be delivered through the direct Labour policy of his administration as was already the case with road construction and maintenance.

“I want to assure you that Ikwuano will benefit a great deal from our 2025 water project. It is, therefore, our decision to put pipe-borne water in the different communities in Abia State by direct Labour.

“To that extent, we have acquired a massive industrial drilling rig, which arrived in the State a few days ago and we will deploy them to all parts of the State. It can drill like 200 metres in an hour”.

Using the story of his humble beginning and that of the ICAN Diamond President, Chief Alaribe, the Governor encouraged the young people to work hard, believe in God, believe in themselves, and pursue their dreams, saying that they are the only ones who can stop themselves from achieving greatness.

While the celebrants thanked Governor Otti for honouring them with his presence, not just at the Civic reception, but also when the main events for which they were being celebrated at home happened, the Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Austin Akobundu (Abia Central ) pledged collaboration with the Governor for the development of the State.

“He declared support with the Governor that Abians were not interested in the rhetorics of political parties but in the dividends of democracy.

He also thanked Otti for his leadership style in reaching out and meeting with those of them in the National Assembly for the overall development of the State.

Share

Please follow and like us: