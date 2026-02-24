Gov Otti Offers Support For FG, Rotary Club’s Peace Initiative

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared alignment with the Federal Government’s and Rotary Club’s peace initiative, affirming that progress would remain a mirage without peace.

The governor made the declaration while receiving leaders of the Abia State Chapter, District 9142 of the Rotary International, noting that the Action for Peace initiative domesticated in the state is in line with the declaration of a state of emergency on security at the inception of his administration, and assured them of his support.

The National Community Violence Reduction Programme (NCVRP) is a comprehensive, people-centred human security initiative that adopts and integrates enhanced approaches and innovative programming to curb community violence across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

It leverages a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to mobilise and collaborate with key stakeholders to address the spectrum of violence, ranging from terrorism, insurgency, banditry, organised crime and radicalism to ethno-religious conflicts and social restiveness.

The Rotary Action Group for Peace (RAGFP) Nigeria Chapter, Abia State Branch, visited to launch and domesticate the National Community Violence Reduction Programme (NCVRP), an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Governor Otti noted that the peace initiative aligns perfectly with his government’s policy thrust and appreciated Rotary International for its humanitarian works across the globe.

“I want to appreciate the Rotary Club for what they do for humanity. This is another initiative, a very noble one from the Rotary Club. This kind of initiative aligns with the policy of the state government under the present administration,” Otti stated.

“And all of us can bear witness that there is security in Abia State. With that, you can comfortably say that Abia State is peaceful. That is why this noble initiative aligns with the policy of the present administration,” he declared, reminding the people of his resolve that, under his watch, “no part of Abia State will be ceded to criminal elements.”

Speaking at the press conference, the Abia State Coordinator, Rotary Action Group for Peace in Nigeria, Abia State Branch, Rtr. Sunny Megwara, noted that the National Community Violence Reduction Programme was launched nationally in August 2025 by the federal government, and said there was a need for it to be domesticated in all states of the federation, including Abia State.

He described peace as the bedrock of development and prosperity in any society and noted that the NCVRP was designed to tackle terrorism, banditry, cultism, youth restiveness, and gender-based violence; enhance community resilience; promote social cohesion; strengthen local government and law enforcement; and restore dignity and opportunities to vulnerable communities.

“We are talking about peace, not just peace, but what we call positive peace. There is a distinction between peace, which people understand as the absence of war, and positive peace, which has to do with everything, including governance, good governance, good neighbourliness, free flow of communication, equitable distribution of people’s resources, and things like that.”