Gov Otti Approves 100 Hectares Of Land For Nigerian Air Force Training Base

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved 100 hectares of land at the Abia Airport project site in Nsulu for a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) training base.

The approval followed a request by the Nigerian Air Force for an expansion of the 50 hectares of land earlier earmarked for the training base. The request was made by the NAF Commander, Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde, during a visit to the governor with a delegation.

Governor Otti expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force for approving the establishment of a training base in Abia State, particularly within the precincts of the Abia Airport currently under construction.

He assured that the runway of the Abia Airport would soon be ready, noting that the project is a partnership between the Abia State Government and the Federal Government.

“The partnership is such that the Abia State Government is handling the runway, while the Federal Government is handling the airport terminal. We expect the runway to be ready very soon, while the airport terminal can come in as time goes on.

“I want to thank the Nigerian Air Force for approving the establishment of a base in Abia and, of course, a training ground at the Abia Airport project site, which is currently under construction. You can take it for granted that you have at least 100 hectares of land in that place,” Otti said.

The governor further assured that his administration would put pressure on the contractor handling the renovation of the Air Force office in Abia State to deliver the project before the end of April, to enable the Chief of Air Staff take delivery of the facility.

Otti also urged the commander to continue supporting his government’s efforts to eradicate crime and criminality in the state.

He added that the state now issues Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) within 30 days, unlike what obtained in the past.

Speaking earlier, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Gabriel Kehinde, requested the expansion of the previously allocated 50 hectares to 100 hectares, noting that the security situation in Abia State was impressive.

He added that Abia is ahead of many other South-East states in terms of security and commended the governor for his efforts in supporting the military and other security agencies in the state.

“From the reports I receive regularly, it is obvious that Abia is standing out. These things do not happen accidentally. It must be the result of proactive efforts, especially strong support for the military and other security organisations in the state.

“I saw the headquarters that is under renovation. I saw the accommodation for our airmen and that of the officers, the ones that are ready and those still under construction,” Air Vice Marshal Kehinde said.