Gov Okpebolo Drives Food Security With Uromi Farm Project

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebolo is taking bold steps to revolutionize the state’s agricultural sector through the Uromi Farm Project and the Fadama Cares Initiative, aimed at ensuring long-term food security.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, said the projects, being spearheaded by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, reflect Governor Okpebolo’s “SHINE Agenda” and signal renewed hope for the state’s agricultural landscape.

During an inspection tour on Wednesday, Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security, Golden Ugbodu, highlighted the ongoing 200-hectare Uromi Farm Project located in the Adohe axis, noting that the initiative is primarily focused on maize production.

“We are targeting a substantial harvest, with planting scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. The Governor has pledged full support to farmers, assuring them of the necessary resources to ensure their success,” Ugbodu stated.

Following the inspection, a sensitization programme was held at the Esan Central Local Government Secretariat in Irrua for farmers under the Fadama Cares Initiative. The Project Coordinator, Hon. Ali Ibrahim, assured participants that all interventions are completely free and designed to support low-income and COVID-19-affected farmers.

“The overarching goal of these initiatives is to restore and sustain food security for vulnerable farmers, particularly those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ibrahim noted.

He revealed that the Fadama Cares project will soon commence the disbursement of grants, including high-quality cassava stems, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery to accredited farmer groups. The project, he added, is focused on delivering efficient agricultural inputs, providing asset support, and promoting sustainable farming practices.

