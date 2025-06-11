Share

Edo State Government has said the intervention of the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on the Benin-Iruekpen road has reduced travel time on the once dilapidated road.

Earlier Okpebolo announced his administration’s intervention on the Benin-Iruekpen federal government road which commenced some months ago.

Speaking during a recent

trip along the road, he expressed satisfaction with the progress made and urged the contractor to hasten the reconstruction.

“Until now, you can spend days on this road to get to Iruekpen, but today it will only take you 45 minutes because the road is now smooth and better,” Okpebholo said.

He attributed the progress to the state’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor emphasized his administration’s commitment to practical governance and development, stating, “My administration has embarked on practical governance that all will see, feel, and experience.”

He thanked the people of Edo State for trusting him and assured them of more developmental projects across the three senatorial districts.

“I get my strength to work tirelessly from the people because they are the reason I am occupying this position today as governor of Edo State,” Okpebholo said, reaffirming his commitment to serving the people and developing the state.

The representative of the construction company, Engr. Bajwa Mohd, noted that the road improvement has significantly reduced travel time for commuters, making their journey smoother and more enjoyable.

