Gov Okpebholo Visits Sokoto, Commends Road Projects

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has commissioned three major roads in the Mabera area as part of his administration’s urban renewal programme, reaffirming his commitment to infrastructural development across the state.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, who commended the project and praised its potential to boost economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

Governor Okpebholo noted that the road network would undoubtedly enhance the local economy and contribute to broader state development.

He urged Governor Aliyu to continue implementing such impactful projects for the benefit of Sokoto residents.

Speaking at the event, Governor Aliyu said the commissioning of the road projects in Mabera marks a turning point for the community, which has for years battled perennial flooding and poor road access.

He emphasized that the roads represent more than just infrastructure, but access, mobility, safety, and dignity for the people.

The roads commissioned include the Chima-Rai Jumuat Mosque road to Mabera Roundabout, which cost the state ₦502,032,233.68; the 1.32-kilometre stretch from Unguwar Rogo Police Station Junction to Mabera Roundabout, constructed at ₦729,810,436.30; and the 800-meter Mabera Roundabout to Musa Lukuwa Jumuat Mosque road leading to the Eastern Bypass, executed at a cost of ₦756,022,851.67.

Governor Aliyu explained that modern drainage systems have been installed on both sides of the roads to ensure proper water flow and to permanently address the area’s flooding challenges.

He described the event as a historic moment that signals his administration’s resolve to improve infrastructure and quality of life across Sokoto.

“These projects are executed with the people in mind, with sustainability in focus, and with accountability in process,” he said.

He added that the roads are part of a wider effort to rehabilitate and construct township roads across the state, with the goal of making them pothole-free, flood-resilient, and befitting of a 21st-century city.

He called on residents, particularly those in Mabera, to take ownership of the new infrastructure by maintaining and protecting the roads. “These projects belong to you; maintain them, protect them, and take ownership of them,” he urged.

Governor Aliyu reassured the people of Sokoto of his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to every corner of the state, saying no community would be left behind. “Your continued support, prayers, and goodwill are our greatest strength,” he said.

He took the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and patriotism, stating, “Mr. President, thank you for your inspiring leadership and efforts toward building a better Nigeria for all—a country where every citizen feels a sense of belonging and pride.”

The governor also paid tribute to his political mentor and predecessor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, describing him as a guiding light. “To my father, Distinguished Senator Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, Dr. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, I am delighted to associate myself with you for your guidance and mentorship. I remain deeply indebted to you, sir.”

He further acknowledged the contractors and supervising teams for their professionalism and adherence to standards, which he said contributed to the success of the projects.

Expressing deep appreciation for Governor Okpebholo’s presence, Governor Aliyu invited him to formally commission the projects. He thanked the people of Sokoto for their continued support and called for unity in building a peaceful and prosperous state for present and future generations.