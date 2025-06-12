Gov Okpebholo Urges Reflection, Unity On Democracy Day

Share

The Executive Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has called on residents of Edo and Nigerians at large to reflect on the enduring lessons of June 12 and renew their commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and national unity.

In a statement commemorating Democracy Day, Governor Okpebholo described June 12 as a powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by patriotic Nigerians in the struggle for true democracy.

He urged citizens across the country to protect the hard-earned freedoms and democratic gains that have defined Nigeria’s political evolution.

“As we commemorate June 12, our Democracy Day, we are reminded of the strong resolve of Nigerians who, on that fateful day in 1993, spoke with one voice in favour of popular will,” the Governor stated. “It is a day to honour the memory of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and all those who played significant roles in the struggle for the democracy we now cherish.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to people-oriented governance, Governor Okpebholo said the SHINE agenda—his developmental blueprint—focuses on delivering tangible improvements in the lives of Edo citizens. He identified security, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and education as key priority areas.

“Our administration is anchored on democratic values and the belief that governance must be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people,” he said. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that the dividends of democracy are widely felt, fostering a climate of peace, progress, and shared prosperity.”

He also urged citizens to remain active participants in the democratic process, stressing the critical role of civic responsibility in building a stronger and more accountable society.

“Democracy thrives on active citizen engagement. I encourage all Edo people and Nigerians to remain vigilant, take part in civic duties, and work collectively to strengthen our democratic institutions,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo concluded by extending warm wishes to the people of Edo State and Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day, offering prayers for continued peace, unity, and national progress.

