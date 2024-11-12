Gov Okpebholo Unveils 5-Point Agenda

Share

…Lists security, infrastructure, healthcare, food sufficiency, education as priorities

The newly-sworn in Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, unveiled his administration’s five-point agenda, with a promise to deliver on them in the next four years.

The Governor spoke in Benin City, the Edo State capital, during his swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Okpebholo listed security, infrastructure and road development, affordable healthcare, water and food sufficiency, and value-driven education across the state.

He said the welfare of “our citizens is top priority for us. To achieve this, we shall implement programmes carefully outlined in my five-point agenda, designed to grow robust economic growth and improve the lives of our people.”

While hailing Edo people for their unwavering support, the Governor promised not to betray the people.

“My dear people of Edo state,

let me start by thanking God Almighty for His grace and incredible blessings. Democracy has triumphed again in our dear State. For me, this is a humbling moment; made possible by you all.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you for your peaceful conduct during the 21st September, 2024 Governorship Election.

“Today, you have officially given me the mandate to preside over our dear State as Governor for the next four years.

“We will not betray this confidence you have reposed in me and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Honourable Dennis Idahosa,” He said.

While bemoaning incessant cases of kidnapping and other violent crimes, Governor Okpebholo said his administration will be firm in dealing with criminals and improve the security of Edo State.

He said: “For a long time now, our people have become victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“To end this ugly situation, we will be firm in dealing with criminals and improve the security of our land so that farming and other business activities will flourish again.”

On road construction and infrastructural development, he said: “The deplorable condition of our roads has made it difficult for people to move from one part of the State to another.

“Our policy to develop road infrastructure is targeted at constructing roads, drainages, and bridges to ease transportation for all. We shall immediately commence work to make the roads passable again.

“We are also ready to partner with the federal government, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, those in the diaspora, and other stakeholders, to develop our State across all sectors.”

He said his administration will support small businesses and market women with soft loans.

“Our teeming youthful population will not be left out. We shall support them to acquire relevant skills for self-empowerment.

“My administration shall immediately swing into action to recruit teachers and rebuild the deplorable classrooms. Tertiary education will be strengthened in many ways, too, to ensure quality education.

“Fellow citizens, my administration is ready to link communities that have not yet been connected to the national grid to ensure that they have electricity.

“Our traditional institution shall be given the necessary support to play their role as custodians of our rich cultural heritage.

It is in recognition of this that my administration shall support the decision of the Federal Government to uphold the Oba of Benin as the exclusive owner of the returned artefacts, that were looted away by British Colonial Forces during the Benin Massacre of 1897.”

Governor Okpebholo said his administration will work closely with other arms of government in the State for the common good of the people.

He said: “To the Edo State House of Assembly, our people have tasked us to work together for the common good of all.

“My administration is ready to work with you to strengthen institutions of governance and accelerate development.

“Recall that on 17th June 2019, 14 elected members of Edo state House of Assembly were denied inauguration into the 7th Assembly. It was a big blow to our democracy.

“My administration is setting up a panel of inquiries to investigate the remote causes of that incident so as to avoid future occurrence. This is very imperative because the legislative arm of government is an essential component for the sustenance of democracy.

“Under the doctrine of Separation of Powers, the judicial arm of government shall be strengthened to administer justice; fairly and promptly.

“The delay and refusal by the previous administration to swear in three judges recommended by the National Judicial Council is indeed regrettable.

“The Chief Judge will look into this and take necessary actions without delay.”

Okpebholo hailed the contributions of civil servants in the State. “I want to thank members of the Edo Civil Service for their invaluable contributions to the development of our State. Your welfare shall be topmost in my agenda as meaningful reforms Qq from the people, the State will prevail.

“I recognise the enormous task ahead; but with a firm resolve and God’s guidance, we shall prevail. I thank you once against many for the privilege and opportunity to serve you as Governor for the next four years,” he added.

