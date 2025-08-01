Gov Okpebholo Replaces Suspended Aide

Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Barrister Kasimu Otono as his new Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, following the suspension of Felix Isere over allegations of unauthorised fundraising.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor.

The new appointee, Otono is described as a seasoned legal expert, real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, and grassroots mobiliser.

READ ALSO:

“Barr. Kasimu Otono, who replaces the suspended immediate-past Special Adviser, Mr. Felix Isere, is a legal practitioner, real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist and community mobiliser,” the statement read.

Otono is a member of both the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association. He currently serves as Senior Partner at Kay and Kay Legal, a law firm with expertise in commercial law, real estate, and the oil and gas sector.

Felix Isere was suspended earlier in the week for allegedly soliciting funds using the name of the Edo State Government without authorisation. The fundraising was linked to a proposed Oil and Gas Summit scheduled for August 7 in Benin City.

Governor Okpebholo however ordered Isere to refund all funds collected from donors and cautioned the public against engaging with him in any official capacity going forward.