Gov Okpebholo Launches N1b Interest-Free Loan For Edo Traders

Share

In a move to stimulate grassroots commerce and empower small business owners, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Friday launched a N1 billion interest-free loan scheme aimed at supporting over 5,000 traders and farmers across the state.

The launch event, held in Benin City, was attended by a large crowd of jubilant market men and women, along with dignitaries and community leaders. The initiative, described by the Governor as a direct alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is being hailed as a significant milestone in the administration’s commitment to inclusive economic development.

“There is an adage: follow who know road. That is why we decided to follow the footsteps of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Governor Okpebholo told the enthusiastic crowd. “Today, what we are doing in Edo State is the implementation of the agenda of the President. We thank God for the kind of leadership He has given to Edo State and Nigeria. Now, it is time for the progress for our people.”

Governor Okpebholo emphasized that the scheme was not only a fulfillment of his campaign promise to provide soft loans to Edo citizens but also a deliberate step to ensure the funds reach their intended beneficiaries.

“I just wanted to be sure that this money will not go to the wrong hands. That is the essence of this gathering. Because, with my past experience, whenever the Executive gives out loans, the money does not get to the grassroots,” he said.

He added that the current rollout is a pilot phase, with the potential for expansion based on its success. The Governor also issued a direct charge to potential beneficiaries: “If you do not get this, come back to me and report.”

Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Ehidiamen Okoebor, speaking at the event, commended the Governor’s leadership and outlined the transformative potential of the scheme.

“It is with great pride and sense of responsibility that I stand before you today to welcome everybody to this occasion of the launching of the N1 billion interest-free loan to Edo people, our traders, our market women, our brothers and our fathers in the state,” Okoebor said.

He explained that the initiative is expected to boost economic activities in rural and semi-urban areas, generate employment, and reduce poverty. “Before now, our mothers collected loans and paid 10% on N200,000. For this, there is no interest. You pay back what you borrowed,” he stated.

Each of the 5,000 beneficiaries will receive N200,000, with a 12-month repayment period and a one-month moratorium to allow businesses time to stabilize. The microloan scheme allows beneficiaries to access up to N500,000, giving them the flexibility to expand operations and improve their livelihoods.

Okoebor also highlighted other achievements of the Okpebholo administration, noting developments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and tertiary institutions.

“He has built flying over, hospitals, schools, employed teachers, increased subversion for our universities to be better than what it was before. Now, he has come to empowering the people,” he said.

The launch was attended by top government officials including Deputy Governor Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Sheriff Agbebaku, Secretary to the State Government Barr. Umar Musa Ikhilor, and Chief of Staff Hon. Ganiyu Audu.

Also present were representatives from various trade associations such as the Igbo Traders Association, Hausa Traders Association, and several women’s cooperatives from across Edo’s three senatorial districts.

Share