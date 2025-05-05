Gov Okpebholo Game Changer In Sports Devt – Enabulele

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his transformative contributions to sports development in the state, describing him as a “true game changer.”

In a statement released by his Media Officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, Enabulele made the remarks on Monday during a routine inspection of various training sessions at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The visit comes as Team Edo intensifies preparations ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival, scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, 2025.

“The essence of this visit is to assess the performance of Team Edo athletes, boost their morale, and encourage them to stay focused and committed to training,” Enabulele stated.

“Our camping program is meticulously designed to ensure our athletes are fully prepared for the national event.”

He praised Governor Okpebholo for his continued support of the state’s sporting agenda, saying, “We are immensely grateful to our exceptional Governor, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for redefining sports development in Nigeria. I call him the real game changer for his unwavering support.”

According to the Sports Commission chairman, the governor has directed the commission to identify and develop grassroots talent across Edo’s communities and local government areas—an initiative that has already begun in earnest.

“On behalf of the commission, we deeply appreciate the continuous support of our sports-loving Governor,” Enabulele added.

Expressing optimism about Edo’s prospects at the upcoming festival, he said, “Our athletes and coaches possess the winning spirit. We are not just going to participate—we are going to compete, and we are determined to emerge champions.”

The visit, which involved a tour of training sessions across different sports, underscores Edo State’s commitment to reclaiming its place as a leading force in Nigerian sports.

