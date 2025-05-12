Gov Okpebholo Expresses Enthusiasm Over Planned Collaboration With Roxettes Motors

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebolo on Sunday in Benin City, the State capital expressed enthusiasm over planned collaboration with Roxettes Motors, explaining that it is a bold step toward national transformation.

Okpebolo also commended Kaycee Orji-Kelechi, MD/CEO of Roxettes Motors, who was on official visit to Edo State Government House for his visionary leadership and

entrepreneurial drive, adding that the visit marks the beginning of , “a future-defining partnership that aligns with the industrial vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the collective aspiration for a more self-reliant Nigeria.”

He said “I am deeply impressed by the great work you are doing, not just with Roxettes Motors , but across all sectors . This is the kind of bold Nigerian leadership we must support. My administration remains fully committed to supporting made-in-Nigeria innovations and creating an enabling environment for investors like you,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted key areas where the collaboration can expand beyond mobility, including mineral processing, referencing Edo State’s vast deposits and the need for value-added industrial partnerships.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Roxettes Motors Orji-Kelechi expressed his readiness to work with visionary leaders like Governor Okpebholo in unlocking opportunities that create jobs, enhance local content, and uplift communities.

He said “We have been engaging with leaders

across the country, ours is a partnership that will unlock the great potentials of our economy, provide jobs for our teaming youthful population. It is a thing of joy to work with visionary leaders like you , his Excellency . We produce various categories of CNG powered and electric vehicles and we are ready to do business with Edo State.”

