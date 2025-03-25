Gov Okpebholo Decries Dilapidated Infrastructure In Public Schools

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed deep concern over the dilapidated state of infrastructure in public Schools across the State.

The Governor, who inspected Schools in Ikpoba-Okha and Egor Local Government Areas, lamented the deplorable condition of facilities, even in schools located within urban areas.

He said, “Edo children deserve a better schooling environment that will bring out the best in them.”

Governor Okpebholo noted that during his campaign, he had promised to declare a State of Emergency on schools lacking modern facilities and a conducive learning environment.

During his visit to Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha LGA and Evbareke Secondary School in Egor LGA, the Governor said he was disappointed with what he saw and had no choice but to take immediate action.

“I feel very bad about the situation of the schools I inspected today. Look at the type of school our children are attending; it is completely unacceptable.

“When I was campaigning, I told Edo people that I would declare a State of Emergency in our schools across the State.

“I will begin with Evbareke Secondary School in Egor LGA and Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha LGA, both in Edo South.

“On our way to the School, we stopped because erosion had cut off the road. This is not good for our children; we want the best for them.

“From tomorrow, work will commence. The school has no fence, and the road leading to Army Day Secondary School has been washed away by erosion. We must give Edo children quality education to prepare them for the future.”

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, said that the Ministry was already aware of the harsh conditions facing Students and commended the Governor for personally inspecting the schools.

“The Governor is visiting schools to see things for himself because he wants to understand the plight of Students firsthand.

“His administration is committed to ensuring that every Edo child has access to quality education, proper school structures, and qualified Teachers.

“The challenges are obvious—dilapidated structures, no chairs—even in urban schools. But with the kind of governor Edo has, things will change.”

Chairman of the State Secondary Education Board (SSEB), Omonzane Ebanehita, emphasized that Evbareke Secondary School lacks a conducive learning environment.

She revealed that the School management had written several letters to the government and appreciated the Governor for taking steps to address the problem.

The Vice Principal, Students’ Affairs, Mary Izewingie, lamented that the school’s condition had remained unchanged since 2022.

“We have cried out several times, but nobody listened to us. Learning has been difficult for our students. We are grateful that the Governor has finally come to see things for himself.”

Governor Okpebholo’s inspection visit marks the beginning of a renewed effort to improve the state of public schools in Edo, with immediate action promised to restore infrastructure and enhance the learning environment for Students.

