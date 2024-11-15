Gov Okpebholo Appoints Gani Audu As Chief Of Staff

Share

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Friday approved the appointment of Hon. Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff.

A statement signed by the Secretary to State Government, Musa Ikhilor noted that Audu’s appointment will help Governor Okpebholo in driving meaningful reforms in the State.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the good people of Edo State, that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the appointment of Hon. Gani Audu as his Chief of Staff.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Hon. Gani Audu was born on 18th August, 1969. He obtained an HND from Auchi Polytechnic in 1994, a PGD in Business Administration from Benson Idahosa University in 2011 and an M.Sc. in Intelligence and Global Security from Baze University, Abuja in 2024.

He was elected Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council from 2004 to 2010 , member, Edo State House of Assembly, (Etsako West Constituency 1) from 2015 to 2023.

Audu was the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2020 Edo State Governorship elections.

