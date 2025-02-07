Gov Ododo’s Giant Steps Forward In One Year

Share

Without doubts, you have proven that you came to serve Kogi State selflessly, putting smiles on the faces of the masses. Don’t be distracted.’

—Chief Momoh Obaro (Kogi Stateborn businessman/data scientist)

The key element, which serves as a strong connecting chord between a leader – be it in politics or the economy – and the led majority of the people is trust.

Once it is violated it brings forth acrimony, hatred and hurt. But if on the other hand it is fulfilled and sustained it acts as the critical catalyst to engender support, renew the long-sought after hope and of course, facilitate socio- economic development and growth.

Interestingly, the latter perspective is what precisely has underscored the sterling achievements so far made by the highly determined, focused and purposeful people -oriented leadership of Governor Ahmed Ododo of the Confluence State, Kogi over the past one year.

From prioritising the welfare of the civil servants, solidifying infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts, through sound education and healthcare delivery to women and youth empowerment, the affable and resourceful Governor Ododo has made significant landmarks in just one year.

Hence, the waves of accolades keep rising, with much gratitude, sweeping from the beneficiaries of good and inclusive governance to the one who deserves it all.

But the point to kick-start the appraisal from is that of a leader keeping to his words. It would be recalled that during his swearing in ceremony, a year ago he made a solemn pledge to “deliver governance that is transparent, inclusive and committed to the wellbeing of the citizens of the state”.

It is most inspiring therefore, that he has kept to his vow; with a vertical move on the welfare of the civil servants by being the first governor out of the 36 states to implement the N72, 000 minimum wage.

That is in addition to the prompt payment of the long-delayed pensions and terminal benefits of the retired workers.

By so doing he has not only positively impacted on the wellbeing of the civil servants and their once beleaguered families but restored immense confidence in the political leadership of the state, nay the country.

He has also added a beautiful feather to his cap of honour, glowing brilliantly for the others to see and emulate. The lasting lesson hereby is for all of us – as individuals and groups – to let our words be our bond.

That perhaps explains why the commendations keep flowing in his direction. According to the one-time acting governor of the state, Oba Clarence Olufemi, the governor’s achievements are “verifiable and significant” as already documented in a booklet.

Amongst these are those on infrastructural development including roads, as the Mopa, Kogi-East based Olufemi highlighted, with similar ones on the two other senatorial districts, that is in addition to the renovation of schools and upgrading of hospitals.

Not only would these boost economic development but attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the state. Worthy of note also is the focus on sound education delivery in the state.

The approval given for funds made available to pay fees for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Common Entrance fees for all pupils and students across the state is profound, praise worthy and monumental. Also of interest is the brilliant

He has shown that he was adequately prepared for the demanding job of a state governor

Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) with the tacit support from the legislators at the Kogi State House of Assembly.

So considering the rehabilitation of some school buildings shows that Ododo truly understands the unfailing significance of education. And as the late American civil rights icon, Malcom X. rightly stated:

“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”. It also rhymes with the wise words of the late South African activist and former President, Nelson Mandela that:

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. Indeed, Ododo is doing so and with empirical evidence on ground. But there are other sectors to be projected and applauded.

In the fertile field of agriculture for which Ododo recently won the Independent newspaper award as the Best Performing Governor for the Year 2024, the support for the farmers are worthy of mention and commendations.

For instance, in terms of equipment they are provided tractors, ridgers, harrows and power tillers. There is also the sensitization exercise for farmers on irrigation and fertilization solutions for 1,000 Small and Medium Scale farmers.

Apart from providing inputs to livestock farmers, officials of Ki State Livestock Productivity and Resilience support projects are on hand to do the needful.

And to ensure food security the government which spent N9 billion in the agricultural sector back in 2024 has budgeted N14 billion in 2025 for greater food production.

These are commendable efforts and as assured by the Managing Director, Agricultural Development Project (ADP) for the state, Dr. George Ogirima Bello, food security is guaranteed. But what do we consider as the success secrets of the award-winning governor?

As brought to the public sphere through my opinion essay titled: ‘Gov.Ododo’s Victory and the Tasks Ahead’ as severally published in September 2024, leadership demands vision, character, commitment, consistency and compassion.

Has he exhibited these philosophies and principles? Yes, he has. First and foremost, he has shown that he was adequately prepared for the demanding job of a state governor.

He has learnt the ropes over the years and given his humble background he has also amply demonstrated the fear of our Creator by his pro-people policies.

His inclusiveness is a testament to his understanding of what governance is all about. In fact, his bottom-up approach to governance by listening to a wide spectrum of the society – from women leaders, the youth to opinion moulders to elder statesmen – before important decisions are taken stands him in good stead, head and shoulders above his peers.

As rightly admonished by Oba Olufemi, he should be firmly focused on good governance and not be carried away by the current waves of accolades. Humility should be his watchword because “leadedship is the capacity to translate vision into reality” as Warren Dennis aptly stated.

