Gov Ododo Visits FGN Power Company, Seeks Improved Power In Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Friday, visited the FGN Power Company, Abuja to seek greater collaboration between the company and the State Government to enhance power supply to Kogi State.

The Governor who was received by the MD/CEO of FGN Power, Mr Kenny Anuku, thanked the management of the Company for their several interventions in Kogi State.

Governor Ododo said central to his administration’s drive towards industrialization is the issue of power, saying without adequate power supply, industries will continue to struggle.

“Kogi is Central to Nigeria and has become the new industrial hub of our nation. Our tax administration, excellent security network, and robust economic policies have made our State a destination of choice for some industrial giants.

“However, sustaining the ones we have as well as attracting more depends on the power supply to our dear State. Power is critical to socio-economic development in our dear State.

“Our visit here today is to deepen our partnership in our shared aspiration to deliver electricity to our industries and homes. You have been doing a lot for the State but we won’t stop asking for more”.

Earlier, the MD/CEO of FGN Power, Mr Kenny Anuku hailed the Governor’s “youthful dynamism and determination to improve power supply to Kogi State”.

He said the Company is already doing a lot in the State and will do more to “reward the spirit of partnership that the Governor has shown”.

Mr Anuku urged the Kogi State Government to key into the FGN Power’s Investment Program that will improve distribution infrastructure in the State.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Ali Bello; Commissioner for Energy and Rural Development, Engr AbdulMutalib Mohammed; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Deedat Ozigi and the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo.