Gov. Ododo Proving The Critics Wrong

The cloud was beaming the atmosphere of hope despite the sunny weather on the 27th January 2024, in Lokoja – the ancient city of North Central Nigeria.

The atmosphere was forecasting the beginning of another era as Governor Yahaya Bello stepped down after the eventful eight years of his administration for a new leadership under the Governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Lokoja, the Kogi state capital which hosts the Lugard House and the Seat of power, was besieged with dignitaries from all walks of life coming to witness the inauguration of the new helmsman.

Adding colour to the occasion were musicians and cultural artists representing various ethnic groups that made up the state.

Masquerades were not left out, as many were seen entertaining the guests with various acrobatics.

The colourful ceremony was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima who, along with high-profile guests, sat on designated seats reserved for men of power.

The ceremony kicked off with the welcome address by the out-gone governor, Yahaya Bello, who patiently reeled out his eight-year-long leadership achievements.

Bello’s speech was received with accolades from well-wishers and supporters, majorly from the state’s All Progressive Congress (APC) party, who came in their hundreds to Muhammadu Buhari Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony.

” I’m bequeathing a good legacy of honesty, unity, love, and equity in the state.

” I’m leaving the state better than I met it. I have given a sense of belonging to every segment of the state through my programs and policies, ” Bello declared amidst praise from the cheering crowd.

Pundits also revealed that former governor Yahaya Bello entrenched equity in the sharing of resources among the various ethnic backgrounds without recourse to any prejudice.

It was further disclosed that his administration empowered underutilized youths in the state and elevated them to becoming politically accomplished persons.

According to one of his former appointees, Honourable Kadiri Ocheni, the former governor was many things to many people.

He said Bello was a destiny helper of the youths, while some saw him as the emancipator of the downtrodden.

Ocheni, a former Supervisory Councilor in Ofu Local Government Area in the state, said the former governor’s regime restored hope to those who had lost hope of occupying any political office as the issue of godfatherism was defeated with his emergency.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, after taking over the mantle of leadership following his inauguration by the State Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, prayed for God’s guidance to deliver an enviable performance that will meet the expectations of the people of the state who voted massively for him.

Gov. Ododo presented a key few but solid policies to transform the state.

He promised to approach the governance with open, frank, and rugged confidence that he would lead the state to eventual progress and prosperity.

” In this new era, more homes shall be built, more jobs will be created, businesses will blossom, and our farmlands will thrive.

” Our health care system will witness massive improvement in scale and efficiency;

“ Our schools will be filled, and our teachers will have more reasons to smile on their way to the classrooms.

” Our youths will find more avenues to build skills for innovation and creative enterprises, and the welfare of our women shall be the utmost priority of this administration .”

These are some of the policy statements made by the governor on his inauguration.

Some of these promises were cast with doubts by naysayers, as well as critics in the state, who never gave the governor the chance of fulfilling them.

Eleven months into the administration, the critics were proved wrong as the governor has not only surpassed their expectations but has also cleared their doubt that a new Kogi is possible.

In his avowed commitment to keep the state safe, the governor swung into action by providing one hundred vehicles and other working tools to the state security outfits in order to combat crime, which had nearly crippled business activities across the state.

The kidnapping and robbery incidents on major highways in the state were completely eradicated by the singular act of empowering the security formations.

The governor followed with more actions by paying the outstanding salary arrears of local government workers, thereby bringing succour to the already traumatized local council workers in the state.

Determined to boost the economic activities of the state, Governor Ododo three months into his administration announced the establishment of Kogi State Electricity Distribution Agency. Though it has not begun, it was revealed by the commissioner for Information, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, that the legal framework and the needed resources for the eventual take-off have been put in place.

This initiative, among other achievements of the governor, was applauded across the state because of the importance of electricity to the economy.

Kogi State, under Ododo, was recently adjudged by the National Leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in one of their recent National Executive Council (NEC) meetings to be among the first states to have approved and paid the new minimum wage to the civil servants.

This cheering commendation was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour, Comrade Onu Edoka, when he played host to the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi State Council, Alhaji Seidu Adamu.

The governor has proved to be civil-servant-friendly, going by his policies and programs since he assumed office.

Many who stagnated on a particular grade level for years were promoted to a new grade level, while some were given study leave with pay to boost their productive capacities.

“While the civil servants were celebrating the newfound joy, the governor threw another banger on the Kogi State indigent students who are schooling across tertiary institutions. He allowed them a bumper harvest of bursary awards which totaled 316 million Naira.

“Indigenous students studying law at various law schools across the country were to earn N300,000 every academic year while other undergraduates will be taking N30,000 per year too.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones, recently made the disclosure in Lokoja where he equally presented a 5 million naira complimentary check to Miss Favour Oluwatomilayo Toyin Adebayo, the state’s indigenous student, schooling in Poland.

The scholarship, according to the commissioner, was to enable her to study in Poland, having won the scholarship while studying in Nasarawa State.

It is obvious that the governor’s achievements are countless within the 11 months of his administration in the state.

The people are now happy to have chosen the best choice in Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

…Idakwo is a former senior special assistant on print media to Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello.

