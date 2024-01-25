Gov. Oborevwori’s Stronghold: Power of Popular Will

The defining Supreme Court victory of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, marked the culmination of valour and grace in the enchanting destiny of one man. The victorious march of Governor Oborevwori is a long walk in glory, rooted in firmness of resolve, strengthened by the hand of providence. Oborevwori’s irreversible triumph in Nigeria’s apex court followed an unstoppable winning streak. The Court of Appeal in Lagos, Friday No- vember 24, 2023, resolutely affirmed his gubernatorial election, three months after the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, had earlier on September 29, confirmed Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of the state. The triple court victories dignify the integrity and honour of the judiciary as a sacred bastion of democratic values and citizens’ rights in Africa’s most populous nation.

Oborevwori, flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the March 18,2023 Delta governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after he secured an overwhelming margin of 360, 234 votes to defeat Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who trailed behind with 240, 229 votes. With characteristic gusto and abiding faith, he charted a bold course towards the governorship seat in May 2022, when he emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, beamed live to the world at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. Oborevwori particularly polled 590 votes to outrun his closest rival, Olologun David Edevbie, who got 113 to stand a distant second.

The crowning glory came May 29, 2023 when Oborevwori had the good fortune of enthronement as governor of Delta State. On that fateful day he joined the prestigious class of democratically elected governors in the annals of history. Great expectations marked his ascendancy to power as the 5th civilian governor of the state, after his predecessor, a phenomenal pathfinder, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa bequeathed a successful legacy. The life story of Oborevwori is a study in human gallantry, yet bedecked in humble steps. Born on June19, 1963, to Urhobo parents from Osubi, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Oborevwori has witnessed in- teresting metamorphosis as a child, student, businessman, community leader/philanthro- pist, politician and administrator. Largely self-motivated, he embraced the world with all determination.

Resilient and focused, he attended Alegbo Primary School Effurun, Oghareki Grammar School, Oghereki, rising to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and masters in Delta State University Abraka, where he read Political Science. A relentless seeker of improved lot, he pre- pared his path as future leader, guided by divine mercy. He was the pioneer Chairman of Osubi Community, (1996-2003), Supervisory Councillor for Works, Okpe – 1996, Special Assistant on Youth Development to Governor James Ibori (2003- 2006), Special Adviser on Land Security to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, (2007-2010) and state coordinator to the Amnesty Programme (2009- 2010). Oborevwori followed a wondrous fate as the longest serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and the first Speaker to become governor in the state.

An excellent manager of men with tremendous capacity for human goodwill, he has consistently shown admirable spirit of tolerance and accommodation beyond tribal, political or religious lines. Most of his predecessors as Speakers were impeached, either for lack of tact or tenacity. A good team player, he kept the state House of Assembly stable and steady for over six years and has sustained the sagacity on the saddle as governor. On Inauguration day at Asaba, the state capital, the new governor remarkably rolled out a comprehensive development plan for Del- tans and all residents of the state. The M.O.R.E Agenda: Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security. The implementation has drawn salutary impact with Oborevwori governing Delta with confidence and the brightest of prospects.

From initial steps of clearing Warri drain- ages and provision of transformers to light up parts of the famous oil city, which had been in darkness for years, the governor made an unprecedented achievement. Governor Oborevwori took a historic step on Monday November 27, 2023, when he performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of multiple bridges and related infrastructure in Warri and Effurun. This followed a N78 billion contract earlier signed on October 18 with construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. Details of the four projects are construction of a flyover from Enerhen Junction, Effurun, to Marine Gate in Uvwie and Warri South local government areas. Study, road expansion and improvement works on the section of DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to DSC on the Effurun/Patani (East/ West) highway, including construction of a cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun flyover as well as two pedestrian bridges, in Effurun.

Others are construction of flyovers at PTI Junction and DSC roundabout, Effurun. This is the first time Julius Berger would be handling such a huge project in the state. A significant move towards infrastructural revolution in the state by the Oborevwori administration. The determination to transform Delta stands awesome, with applause from various quarters in the state, as Oborevwori’s much celebrated street credibility gains freshness. Thousands of Delta civil servants are rejoicing with N5 billion promotion arrears windfall paid by a humane Sheriff. The financial succour is instructive, coming at a period of harsh economic regime of fuel subsidy removal. The governor also approved the payment of N40 billion pensions for local government retirees, in a benevolent stride to improve the material well-being of the senior citizens.

The Oborevwori administration subsequently gave a nod for employment of over two thousand teaching and non-teaching staff across the local government areas in the state, to reduce joblessness in the society. Barely eight months in office the administration has done much completing and com- missioning roads and schools’ projects, while laying visible foundations on other critical sectors. His tenure has been impactful on Asaba capital territory and Okpanam axis. Governor Oborevwori recently commissioned 29 network of roads in Asaba metropolis and auditorium of state-owned Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai, as well as projects at Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

Chiazor writes from Warri