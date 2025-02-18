Gov Oborevwori Mourns Edwin Clark

Share

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has mourned the passing of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, describing his death as “The end of a great era.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Chief Edwin Clark passed away on Monday night, February 17 at the age of 97.

Until his demise, he was the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the South-South Peoples Assembly, and the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).

In a condolence message to the family and the Ijaw nation, Governor Oborevwori, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Pa Clark’s life as one well spent in service to the nation.

The governor eulogized the late elder statesman for his unwavering dedication to national unity and the development of the South-South region.

“Today, I mourn the passing of an elder statesman, Nigerian patriot, and role model, Chief (Dr) Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, OON—an icon whose influence spanned Nigeria’s political landscape for six decades.

“A teacher, educator, public servant, and politician, Chief Clark was a model of integrity, consistency, and patriotic fervour.

“To the people of the Niger Delta, he was a champion. Bold, outspoken, and fearless, he stood resolute in crusading for fairness, equity, and justice for the region.

“His passing is also a personal loss to me; he was a motivator, mentor, and father. I will deeply miss his wisdom, counsel, and zest for life.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I commiserate with the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town in Burutu Local Government Area over this monumental loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people of Kiagbodo, and the Ijaw nation. We can all take solace in the fact that Chief Clark came, saw, and conquered.

“As an astute lawyer, administrator, patriot, and freedom fighter, he played a prominent role in Nigerian politics and was a tenacious advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta people,” Oborevwori said.

The governor further noted that Clark’s passing, coming just days after the death of Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo, truly marks the end of a great era.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace!” he added.

