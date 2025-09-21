Gov Oborevwori Felicitates Senator Oluremi Tinubu At 65

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a woman of grace, compassion, and exemplary leadership.

In a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori commended Senator Tinubu’s remarkable contributions to nation-building, women and youth empowerment, and her long-standing advocacy for good governance.

He particularly lauded the First Lady for her unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), noting that the programme has become a beacon of hope for vulnerable citizens. According to him, the initiative has delivered scholarships to indigent students, provided food palliatives to households, supported small-scale farmers, and empowered women and persons with disabilities to live more meaningful lives.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birth anniversary. She is a role model and inspiration whose life of service and dedication has touched countless lives in Delta and across our nation,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori prayed that God would continue to bless the First Lady with good health, divine wisdom, and many more years of fruitful service to the country.