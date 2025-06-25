Gov Oborevwori Felicitates Gbajabiamila At 63

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Wednesday in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori described Gbajabiamila as an astute lawmaker, seasoned administrator, and patriotic Nigerian whose contributions to democratic governance and legislative development are commendable.

The Governor lauded Gbajabiamila’s remarkable service to the nation, particularly his role in deepening legislative processes and promoting good governance during his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on your 63rd birth anniversary.

“Your decades of meritorious service in the National Assembly and your current role as Chief of Staff to the President have shown your unwavering commitment to the progress and unity of our great country.”

He further noted that Gbajabiamila’s legacy as a bridge-builder and consensus seeker has helped shaped a more people-oriented legislature, fostering policies and reforms that benefit the Nigerian populace.

Governor Oborevwori prayed God to grant the celebrant many more years of good health, wisdom, and strength in the service of the nation.

Share