Gov Nwifuru Presents N884.868bn Budget For 2026 Fiscal Year

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N884.868 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the 24-member State House of Assembly.

The governor said the recurrent budget stands at ₦135.376 billion, representing 15.3% of the total budget, while capital expenditure accounts for ₦749.492 billion, or 84.7%. Personnel costs make up 6.48% of the total, with overhead at 8.82%.

Highlighting the government’s focus on human capital development, Nwifuru said over 5,000 residents across the state have benefited from empowerment programs, while more than 1,000 students received foreign and local scholarships for Master’s and Doctoral degrees in top institutions globally.

On healthcare, he noted that pregnant women across Ebonyi State now enjoy free maternal care, covering antenatal, delivery, and postnatal services.

In agriculture, he emphasized the sector’s role in boosting livelihoods and food security.

Regarding infrastructure, Nwifuru highlighted ongoing works on key projects, including the VANCO flyover, describing it as a monumental initiative that will decongest traffic in Abakaliki and transform the city’s skyline upon completion.