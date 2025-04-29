Gov Nwifuru Flags Off Industrial City To Tackle Unemployment

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, launched the State Industrial City hub, aimed at establishing industries to boost Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

At the flag-off in Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Nwifuru stated that the Industrial City, once completed, would address unemployment and reduce the issue of youth hawking in the state.

He explained that the industrial city was designed to house a variety of manufacturing factories, providing employment opportunities for the State’s youth.

The Governor emphasized that the first phase of the project would involve the establishment of five industries, with no contracts awarded to external parties. He reiterated the focus on creating functional industries to enable youth skill acquisition.

“This project symbolizes hope, innovation, and spirit. The industrial city is a testament to my administration’s Charter of Needs,” Nwifuru said.

He noted that the project would harness the state’s agricultural potential, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The Industrial City will also include a Power Station to support operations.

Regarding the economic impact, Nwifuru highlighted that the project would serve as a catalyst for strategic development and increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The Chairman of the Industrial City Committee, also the State Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila, described the flag-off as a milestone in the state’s development. She added that the establishment of industries would attract more investors to Ebonyi.

Goodwill messages were received from various stakeholders, including Senator Chris Nwankwo, former Deputy Governor Chigozie Ogbu, and Chairman of the Elders Council, Ben Okah.

The event was attended by members of the National Assembly, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chinedu Onah, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, youth organizations, and other groups.

Share