Gov Nwifuru Congratulates S’Falcons On WAFCON Victory

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Morocco.

The Nigerian team defeated host nation Morocco to lift the trophy for a record 10th time.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, the governor praised the Falcons for their commitment and patriotism, describing the victory as a proud moment for the country.

“The girls have once again shown that Nigeria is the giant of Africa. This rare honour they’ve brought to the country is worthy of commendation,” the statement read.

Nwifuru commended the team’s resilience in overcoming a 2-0 deficit to claim the title and expressed hope that they will replicate the feat at the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He urged other Nigerian national teams to emulate the Super Falcons’ fighting spirit in future continental and global competitions.