Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has condemned the killing of 13 indigens of the State, residing in Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a Press Statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Dr Monday Uzor in Abakaliki on Wednesday, Nwifuru expressed deep shock and utter dismay over the ugly incident and called for calm.

According to the Statement, ” Governor Francis Nwifuru has received with deep shock and utter dismay the tragic report of the gruesome killing of thirteen Ebonyi indigenes, residing in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State during their monthly town union meeting held penultimate Monday”

“This senseless act of violence against law-abiding citizens is not only barbaric but a direct assault on peace, unity, and the sanctity of human life”

The Statement added, “It defy reason and logic that a group of Ebonyi people holding meeting in a peaceful manner will be shot at on a close range”

“It is unacceptable, and I frown strongly at such heinous act in its entirety.”

The Statement noted that Nwifuru has reached out to his Anambra State counterpart Professor Charles Soludo, and urged for a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into this tragic incident.

The Statement noted that Nwifuru trusts that Anambra State government and relevant security agencies, will work swiftly to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It warned that failure or compromise has the potency to come in between the relationship of both states.

The Statement added that while Nwifuru awaits the outcome of investigations, he has earnestly appealed to Ebonyi people, particularly the affected families and communities, to remain calm and refrain from any form of reprisal or actions that may escalate tensions.

“Such barbarism has no place in modernity and state arsenals will be deployed to unmasked the perpetrators of the bloody killings” l

The Statement assured that the administration in Ebonyi State remains committed to protecting the lives and property of Ebonyi people both at home and in the diaspora.