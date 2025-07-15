Gov Nwifuru Approves Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved a minor reshuffle in his cabinet.

The newly appointed Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barrister Ikeuwa Omebeh, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Omebeh announced that Engr. Jude Okpor, the former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Rural Development.

He also revealed that the former Commissioner for Education (Primary and Secondary), Professor Paul Awoh, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Border Peace and Conflict Resolution.

In a related development, the former Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Donatus Ilang, has been redeployed to head the Ministry of Education (Primary and Secondary).

Omebeh further noted that the Council also approved a memo from the Ministry of Budget and Planning, seeking approval for the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).