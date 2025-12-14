Gov Nwifuru Announces N150,000 Christmas Bonus For Civil Servants

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced a ₦150,000 Christmas bonus for every civil servant in the state.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at the Government House Chapel, Abakaliki, Governor Nwifuru said the gesture aligns with his administration’s commitment to improving civil servants’ welfare, despite dwindling state revenue over the past year.

On the forthcoming Local Government Election, the Governor clarified that he has not endorsed any candidate, assuring a level playing field for all aspirants.

He stated:

“As far as I am concerned, the will of the people must prevail. The people must choose their representatives without interference from any quarter.”

Governor Nwifuru also reiterated his directive that political appointees intending to contest local government elections must resign, in line with electoral guidelines.

“It is not my duty to pick you as Chairman of your local government area. If you are contesting for the Chairmanship position in next year’s council election as an appointee, you must resign as stipulated by law,” he said.

Addressing rumours about delays in the Vincent Agwu Nwankwo Flyover (VANCO) project, the Governor emphasized that the massive infrastructural work is progressing.

“You cannot find any state in Nigeria currently undertaking such a flyover. The construction rigours inherent in this project will transform the state and give it a modern facelift when completed,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru added that the administration is pursuing these projects not just because of resources, but to leave a lasting legacy, ensuring Ebonyi State is recognized globally for good governance and modern infrastructure.