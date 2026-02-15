Gov, NUJ Mourn Channels TV Cameraman, Kani Ben

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, and the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have expressed grief over the death of Kani Benjamin, a cameraman with Channels Television.

Benjamin died in the early hours of Sunday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), 10 days after sustaining injuries in a road accident involving 13 journalists covering projects of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Mohammed described the death as painful and heartbreaking, noting that the journalist died in active service.

He commended the late cameraman’s dedication and professionalism, and extended condolences to his family, Channels Television and the NUJ.

Similarly, the NUJ, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Isah Garba Gadau, said it received the news with shock and deep sadness.

The council announced the suspension of its planned congress meeting scheduled for Monday, February 16, until further notice as it awaits burial arrangements from the family.

Benjamin’s death has thrown the media community in Bauchi into mourning, with colleagues describing him as hardworking and committed to duty.